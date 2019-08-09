Americorps Lends Their Labor to Help Rebuild at UTTC

Many hands make light work, and there’s a lot of work that needs to be done to keep small-scale colleges like United Tribes Technical College, up and running.

Work is being done to demolish and reconstruct one historical campus treasure, and one group traveled cross-country to make it all happen.

The group hacking away at the old education building on UTTC’s campus is Americorps National Civilian Community Corps. Many of them are right out of high school, in the 18 to 24 range.

And what better way to figure out your next step in life, than by giving back.

Americorps Member Andrea Sanchez shares, “We build homes, we respond to natural disasters, we do environmental conservation, things like that.”

And for the past couple weeks, they’ve been tearing apart the inside of this building.

UTTC Facilities Director Melvin Miner explains, “This building currently is one of our primary educational facilities for our students and our faculty. So having it out of commission for a couple of years is definitely going to be a challenge for us.”

It was originally constructed between 1900 and 1903, as one of the Fort Lincoln barracks.

The goal of rebuilding it is to make it more energy-efficient. They won’t touch the outside structure, but they’re definitely moving around the space inside.

Sanchez says, “We’re trying to help them speed up the process as much as possible.”

Miner adds, “Especially a project of this magnitude, and the Americorps NCCC team, they have definitely helped us advance our timeline.”

The Facilities Director says this has been a few years coming, and it will be a model for the many reconstruction projects to come, on this campus.

Sanchez shares, “Many people don’t know about UTTC or other projects that we do. It’s also important for the communities here to see that there are people that really do care, and have people that can help.”

Miner says these guys have been assisting the college with several projects over the past 5 years, and for that, they’re incredibly thankful.

They’re also busy putting together this garden, where students will be able to grow and take home produce in the coming years.

Andrea Sanchez says she wants to ultimately get into a career in disaster relief, so this was a perfect step for her.