Amid lingering COVID-related issues, auto repair shops expect typical winter-time business increase

As the region sees quite a bit of snow lately, auto repair shops have been as busy as ever.

However, like many industries, repair shops are facing product shortages and increased waiting time for their items to arrive.

The state saw lots of snow over the holiday weekend and the owner of Jerome’s Collision Center, Jay Lundeen, says this time of year means more vehicles needing repairs.



“It’s our busiest time of the year typically,” he said.

It’s no different at Rod’s Quality Collision Center.

“When winter comes rolling around it’s fender benders, deer hits, and yeah it’s an increase in the volume of customers for sure,” Rod Hanna said.

Supply chain problems have also affected the workload, with parts not coming in at all, or other problems.



“That’s definitely become a big issue in the industry,” said Hanna. “Parts show up not right, wrong car part in the box, all kinds of stuff is happening with parts.”

Hanna and Lundeen both add that parts problems can affect the speed of repairs by a few days or sometimes even weeks.

“It’s a challenge to get parts for cars,” said Lundeen. “We’ve been fortunate that we’ve been able to get 95 percent of our customers taken care of, but there are those parts out there that we just can’t get and it’s frustrating.”

Another thing that’s impacted by the supply chain – paint.



“I was told that at the beginning of January, somewhere in the beginning of January, my products like paint, paint supplies, was gonna take a 25 percent increase.”

Hanna says he expects the cost of other repair items to go up and he may even have to raise the rates that customers pay.



“Unfortunately the consumer takes the hit. COVID’s not been good for anybody,” said Hanna.

As always, in order to limit the risk, drivers are reminded to drive slowly and leave enough space between their vehicle, and the one in front of them.

