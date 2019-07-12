Amnesty Law wants to reduce the number of overdose deaths

North Dakota’s Amnesty Law can help you if you are at the scene of a drug crime.

The law protects you if someone is overdosing and you call emergency services for help.

As long as you cooperate with police and the investigation, it reduces the risk of being charged for someone else’s crime.

“Let’s keep people helping each other. Let’s keep people alive and not worry about a little criminal charge over some drugs or drug paraphernalia that’s left behind,” said John Klug, Captain Minot Police Department.

This is only if the people involved provide information to assist with medical services.