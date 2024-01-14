MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — A trendy goal at the top of a new year is to get back in the gym, and locals now have a new spot to help them achieving, after a new gym in Mandan held its grand opening Sunday.

Amplified Athletics started with an idea back in May of 2023 — to give Mandan with a place for athletes and gym enthusiasts that provides both training and nutrition. The gym caters to anyone ages 8 to 100, and also works with specialty populations — including those who are post physical therapy, pre/postnatal, or have metabolic diseases.

“I am a personal trainer and a licensed nutritionist,” says the gym’s co-owner Jenny Unruh. “I do a lot of the hands on personal training things, nutrition counseling, meal prepping, and getting things ready for athletes so they can be ready for their games — teaching them different ways of how they can fuel themselves, so they’re ready to go for their game, either the next day or for their whole season. “

The mission of Amplified Athletics, Unruh states, is to educate and support athletes of all ages through proper nutrition, training technique, and programming in relation to their specific sport or activity. However, he also notes that the gym is open by appointment only.