Amtrak officially reduces operating schedule to three days per week in the Magic City

In tonight’s top story, Amtrak’s operating schedule officially changed on Monday. The passenger train is reducing its daily stops to just three times per week in the Magic City.

Last month, we told you how the Rail Passengers Association asked you to write your congressional leaders to pass a stimulus relief package for trains. On Wednesday, the Senate committee will have a hearing to discuss rail operations during COVID-19.

This is the first time the Senate is meeting. The House met earlier.

RPA representative Barry Green says he’s heard from travelers that it’s been difficult to book a ride because of limited capacity.

“We’re just kind of stuck in limbo waiting. I wish I could report that a vote will be coming up in two days, or that this hearing will break the log jam. It’ll be a snapshot in time is what I think it’ll be, the hearing will be,” Green said.

Green thinks things won’t change until after the election and it will be June 2021 when Amtrak is able to bring back full service.