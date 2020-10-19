Amtrak officially reduces operating schedule to three days per week in the Magic City

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In tonight’s top story, Amtrak’s operating schedule officially changed on Monday. The passenger train is reducing its daily stops to just three times per week in the Magic City.

Last month, we told you how the Rail Passengers Association asked you to write your congressional leaders to pass a stimulus relief package for trains. On Wednesday, the Senate committee will have a hearing to discuss rail operations during COVID-19.

This is the first time the Senate is meeting. The House met earlier.

RPA representative Barry Green says he’s heard from travelers that it’s been difficult to book a ride because of limited capacity.

“We’re just kind of stuck in limbo waiting. I wish I could report that a vote will be coming up in two days, or that this hearing will break the log jam. It’ll be a snapshot in time is what I think it’ll be, the hearing will be,” Green said.

Green thinks things won’t change until after the election and it will be June 2021 when Amtrak is able to bring back full service.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Bishop Ryan Volleyball

Century Football

Warmer Weather?

Corn Yield

District 28 Preview

Amtrak Changes

Monday, October 19th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/19

ATW: Rugby Sibling Teammates

ATW: Velva Football

ATW: Hannah Herbal

Space Heaters

WATCH: Best friend reunion at Georgia pumpkin patch goes viral

Prepare for more widespread snow

Minot Swimming

Prepping your fireplace for winter

Shelters prep for winter

Plays of the week October 18

Robert One Minute 10-18

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss