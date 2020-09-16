Amtrak to change operating schedule in the Magic City

In less than two weeks, Amtrak is changing its operating schedule in the Magic City. Now, an organization is asking for your help.

Starting Oct. 1, Amtrak will only be stopping in Minot three times a week, instead of every day. The Rail Passengers Association wants you to contact your congressional leaders to get them to pass a Coronavirus Relief Package for trains.

An RPA council representative says the cuts will result in the loss of 2,000 jobs across the system.

He says so far, 10,000 people across the country have already contacted their senators.

“Fighting for the rural states because has Amtrak has said they don’t feel that they need to focus on the long-distance trains, they want to focus on the population centers. Well, hey, what about us?” said Barry Green, rail passengers association council representative.

Green says if the RPA isn’t successful at getting a relief package, the organization will continue to fight.

