Amtrak train collides with tractor in eastern Montana; one dead, more injured

A Montana man died when an Amtrak train crashed into his sprayer tractor in Roosevelt County near Bainville, Montana.

According to Lee Almer with Roosevelt County Disaster and Emergency Services, the accident happened Friday morning at a notoriously dangerous train crossing on Highway 2 at mile marker 653.

Almer says an Amtrak train headed east to west collided with a John Deere sprayer tractor as it was crossing the train tracks. Officials say the crossing is unarmed, meaning a crossing gate does not lower when a train is passing.

The driver of the tractor died of injuries he sustained in the collision. His identity has not been released.

Almer says four people aboard the Amtrak train sustained minor injuries.

The passenger train is still stopped at the scene of the collision, meaning train traffic on that line is stopped.

A team with BNSF is at the scene inspecting for damage to the train line and train cars. Almer says officials hope to have the train moving by Friday evening. Its next stop would be in Wolf Point, Montana.

The Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Department, Roosevelt County Disaster and Emergency Services, Montana Highway Patrol, Roosevelt Medical Center EMTs, Bainville Fire Department, and Culverson Fire Department all responded to the scene.