Amur Tiger Exhibit opens at Roosevelt Park Zoo

It was a big day at Roosevelt Park Zoo in Minot as a ribbon cutting was held to open the new Amur tiger exhibit.

Zoo staff, donors, and community members all gathered Thursday morning to see the big cats’ new home.

The project began two years ago and was made possible by a $500,000 grant from the Minot Area Community Foundation.

Both Zoo staff and attendees alike were eager to finally open the habitat to the public.

“So this week is actually two years exactly since we broke ground on this exhibit, so it’s been a long to years it’s been a lot of learning, it’s been a lot of milestones but today’s that biggest one and we’re really happy to celebrate with everybody,” Minot Zoo Crew Executive Director Jennifer Kleen said.

“I really like how there’s the waterfall and you get to go under them I thought that was really cute and cool,” zoo-goer Drew Dewitz said.

You can visit the new exhibit and the rest of Roosevelt Park Zoo daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.