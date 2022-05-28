In Mandan today the 25 years of business and special customer appreciation day for L & J Motors was celebrated.

And a special surprise was in attendance as well.

The Batmobile shown is one of the original touring cars that both Adam West & Evel Knievel have ridden in and autographed.

We spoke with Johnny Green one of the original henchmen with the joker.

And Clint Young who owns the Batmobile and has been professional Adam West for 36 years.

They shared that the famous daredevil Robbie knives jumped over Batmobile at one of his famous shows.

Around 500 people came out throughout the day.

Green and Young both tell KX it was a very successful day starting with a run through Northland Auctions.

Young and Green both say that Batman and the Batmobile always bring joy and happiness to people of all ages everywhere they go throughout the US and Canada.

They say every generation loves the 1966 Batmobile.