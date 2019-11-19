An entrepreneur who inspires young people’s confidence

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A salon owner by day and dance instructor by night, one North Dakota woman says she helps create confidence in young people by teaching them to dance.

Vanessa Lange is a Bismarck woman who has a full load. She is a co-owner at Hi Honey Salon in downtown Bismarck, working eight to five most days. After that, she drops her kids off and heads to Simle Middle School where she works until 8:30 p.m. as the Sparteens drill team coach.

Why all the long hours? Lange says it’s beneficial to the kids and finds fulfillment in it. She also says it’s important to teach the next generation of leaders to have values and confidence.

“We want them to be strong independent women and we need to make sure they are confident when they hit the floor,” said Lange. “Girls are not known for having great confidence, especially in this middle school age so we’re trying to just build that up. ”

She said she is part of a group on Facebook called RISE ND that empowers women across the state and she hopes to do the same with the next generation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Mandan_Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan_Volleyball"

Dickinson VBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson VBall"

HS Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Wrestling"

Harvey Growth

Thumbnail for the video titled "Harvey Growth"

DOT Report

Thumbnail for the video titled "DOT Report"

Peer Support

Thumbnail for the video titled "Peer Support"

Monday, November 18th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, November 18th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Giving Tree

Thumbnail for the video titled "Giving Tree"

Construction Confusion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Construction Confusion"

Airmed Memorial

Thumbnail for the video titled "Airmed Memorial"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Seasonal Workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Seasonal Workers"

Burlington Bridge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burlington Bridge"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/18"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/18"

Amber's Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/18"

Monday: Increasing Wind With Some Afternoon Sun

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday: Increasing Wind With Some Afternoon Sun"

Synchronized Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Synchronized Skating"

Dickinson State Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson State Football"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge