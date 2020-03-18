An Epping Lady Decides to Make Care Packages in Light of Covid-19

For several days we’ve seen reports of store shelves being emptied of food and household supplies leaving some people empty-handed.

“You’ve heard the saying see something, say something. How about we do something now!” Creator Darian Davis said

Darian Davis created a Facebook post after something caught her attention when she was out shopping.

“I actually witnessed an elderly couple at Walmart who was not able to get the things that they needed,” she said.

As cases of Covid-19 crept into North Dakota, stores have struggled to keep many items on the shelves, as people prepare for self-quarantine. Now, coming away with something like toilet paper is almost impossible. So Davis says she decided to do something.

“I’m making care packages for the elderly and for people who are not able to get out of their homes,” she said.

So what do these care packages consist of?”

“I thought what would my own grandparents want and I put together that for them, so, I started with the essentials, toilet paper, wipes, canned soup, bread, bananas, peanut butter, oatmeal, and just small things like that. Enough to get by for about 3 to 4 days.” Davis Said.

She says she’s been encouraging others to hop on board and create care packages of their own. Community members say they’re proud of what Davis is doing.

“With everything that’s going on and all the negativity that’s going on in the news, I feel it’s so important to have some positivity.” Local Krystal Berton said.

“Putting that video out there and encouraging other people here in our community to do the same, is beyond amazing.” Local Danielle Foss

Davis says it’s just about being a community servant, especially in times of need.

“If you see something in the community don’t just say something anymore, we need to do something,” Davis said.