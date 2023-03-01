MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Day by day, and piece by piece, the one and only children’s museum in our state is getting closer to opening its doors.

And finally, KX News is taking an exclusive full tour of what secrets have been lying behind the colorful walls of the Magic City Discovery Center.

“The kids are not going to want to come home,” stated the Discovery Center’s Education and Outreach Director, Liz Weeks. “It’s going to be hard to get them out of here.”

That’s something that became apparent to our reporter after touring the four levels, 150 interactive exhibits, 12 galleries, and 28,000 square-foot building of pure educational fun.

As you enter the building on the main floor, you are greeted with a 37-foot climber where kids will claw their way to a B52 cockpit, where they will be able to talk to air traffic control. This level also holds the Smithsonian Spark! Lab, where visitors become inventors. There will even be a 3D printer where kids can see their creations come to life.

“It’s a partnership with the Smithsonian, explained the Discovery Center’s Executive Director, Wendy Keller. “We are one of 10 centers in the United States that has one of these, and we are really excited about that. It’s an innovation center more than anything else.”

Level two holds several galleries including, the move and motion corner, building and structure zone, sound sensations, and the light gallery. You may need to bring an extra set of clothes if you plan on heading to the lower level as well– because this area is home to the waterworks, where you can learn about everything from water filtration to pressure systems.

As you make your way to the top level, you will find possibly the best view of the city from the rooftop patio. You can also use this space for events, field trips, and birthday parties.

There are so many more exhibits and projects to explore for every age group, and adults too. Center leaders are working hard to put the finishing touches on the center to be ready to open its doors in early spring.

“It’s been a long road,” said Weeks, “but we’re finally seeing a whole bunch of progress. And it’s exciting to be able to show other people everything we’ve gained.”

If you become part of a donor group, you will be invited to attend a soft opening for the Center before it opens to the public. Memberships are already for sale.

To learn more about the Magic City Discovery Center, visit their website here.