An Important Role was just Filled at the Stark County Sheriff’s Office

After a tragic car accident in July rocked the Dickinson community, the Stark County Sheriff’s Office realized they were missing something.

To fill the gap and bring in extra support for deputies, volunteer Chaplain Bob Zent came on board.

They’re still in the process of figuring out exactly what his role will be, as this is the first time the department has had a formal chaplain. Zent makes himself available to come in as needed.

Regardless, he stops by periodically to check-in. Zent says his job is to lend a listening ear.

The Volunteer Chaplain shares, “It gives them an opportunity to talk about things that are going on with their job; with their lives, how they interact with each other. I try not to let them just bottle it up and build pressure until things become a bad crisis.”

Zent will also help the Sheriff’s Office and the public by assisting with death notifications. Previously, deputies would do this on their own.

The Chaplain tells us, he hopes it will help the people of Stark County, to have some spiritual guidance come to the door in the midst of a dark day.