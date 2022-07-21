Whenever someone needs help in an emergency they know to dial 911 but what about receiving help during a mental health crisis? In that instance, people can now dial and call 988 to reach the National Suicide Hotline.

“I think when someone calls the crisis line, they’re going to get that crisis counselor and they’re going to be able to assess any real-time emergent needs, like do we need to send to the emergency room, do we need to get 9/11?” Sanford Integrative Therapist Chelsea Christensen said.

Christensen specializes in helping behavioral health patients, who feel at their lowest point in life and leaves them with the hope to never give up.

“Mental health issues tend to have more suicidal thoughts, more intense; we also know that suicidal thoughts increase with the use of alcohol or substances,” Christensen said

According to the CDC, there were 135 suicidal deaths reported in 2020, which is a 1% decrease from 2019.

The number has also been condensed to three numbers, 988. This new change allows for faster dialing, which could help reduce more deaths by suicide. They just need to raise awareness for this new number to call.

“They also are able to walk through and distract, I believe be able to provide a lot of strategies and different things to help in that moment,” Christensen said

It’s a moment that can save a life. And there is always someone available to talk to 24/7.

“Outpatient counselors aren’t with them all the time and so we provide them that so that in need they can contact somebody immediately which is where the suicide lifeline comes into place,” Christensen said.