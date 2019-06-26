An old scam is back in town

Several Bismarck-Mandan area residents are reporting another round of phone scams designed to scare you and get you to part with your money.

The caller, either live or in a recorded message, tells you there’s some criminal issue involving your Social Security number and that you will soon be arrested.

You can prevent this by providing some personal information to verify your identity, or you’re asked to pay a “processing fee” or other fee to clear things up.

Don’t do it.

The Social Security Administration will never make such phone calls to anyone, nor will any legitimate law enforcement agencies.

And none will ever ask you to pay a “fee” by purchasing gift cards and passing along the card information.

If you’re in doubt about such a call, turn around and call your local law enforcement office and tell them what you just experienced.