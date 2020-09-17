An old-school way of listening to music is making a huge comeback

If you’re a music lover, which do you prefer: Vinyl or CDs? Well, vinyl records have reached a special milestone this year — something they haven’t seen in more than 30 years.

Since the 1980s, people have preferred to listen to music on cassette tapes or CDs, but vinyl records are making a comeback. Just ask the owner of Budget Music and Video in Minot.

“We’ve been carrying vinyl again since 1990 and they have been on a steady increase ever since,” said Dylan Lee.

According to the Recording Industry Association of America, vinyl records have brought in more than $232 million in sales within the first six months of 2020. CDs on the other hand raked in just shy of $130 million.

Lee added, “I think it has a lot to do with the packaging of the vinyl itself. You get a nice piece of art too, that is frameable.”

Like many businesses, the pandemic affected Budget Music as well. Lee says the newfound popularity in records gives him hope.

He said, “The coronavirus hasn’t really slowed down the LP sales. There have been a lot of re-issues this year that have helped in place of new records being released.”

A blast from the past that he hopes keeps on spinning.

Even though vinyl has come out on top, the RIAA says music streaming is in first place, bringing in 85 percent of the revenue of the entire music industry.