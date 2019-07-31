An Update on North Dakota’s Third Medical Marijuana Dispensary

In continuing coverage: We have an update on North Dakota’s third dispensary, in Bismarck.

This building doesn’t look anything like the old Doc’s Veterinary Clinic.

Burleigh Builders. The company who is rebuilding it, says they’re wrapping up construction.

This week they finished up the landscaping and got their certificate of occupancy from the city, meaning they’re ready for a business to take over.

Harvest Inc. will be the company running the dispensary.

The opening date is said to be soon, but we couldn’t get an exact date, today.

The owner of the building company says Bismarck is a great central state location.

The Burleigh Builders Owner, Brandon Fraser shares, “A lot of these people that are using cannabis to get relief, are in a wheelchair or have some type of ailment that doesn’t allow them to travel long distances to get the medicine they need. So convenience is going to be huge, making sure that the people out west, central North Dakota and out to the east, have safe access to cannabis.”

Fraser says they’re finished with all inspections and are just waiting on Harvest to move in.