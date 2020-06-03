Coronavirus
An update on Trinity furloughs and visitation at Trinity Homes

Two topics at the Ward County weekly press briefing Tuesday: Trinity furloughs and COVID-19 testing at Trinity Homes.

Due to the pandemic and the decrease of elective surgeries and other services, 870 staff were furloughed. Now, half of them have been called back to work and the Vice President of Trinity says more will return to work soon.

“As those services come back online, of course, we’ll be recalling that staff. But in the meantime, we’re progressing full-force, full speed ahead on achieving our strategic plan. As we do that, we’ll need new talent, more talent to accomplish those directives,” said Randy Schwan.

Right now, Trinity is in its second day of a three-day testing event. Between 500 and 600 people will be tested.

Next week, Trinity Homes will do a second round of testing. If everyone tests negative, visitation could be in the near future. 

“We are on the front-end of wanting that to happen. As soon as we get the green light to do that in a way that remains safe for the residents, we will deploy those strategies to make sure that happens,” Schwan said.

The first time people in Trinity Homes were tested back in April, there were no positives. 

