Anamoose community comes together to clean up after Tuesday night’s storm

In tonight’s top story, residents say it looked like a war zone Wednesday morning. The town of Anamoose suffered quite a bit of damage after last night’s storm. But, we share, it didn’t destroy the community’s spirit.

50-foot trees ripped out of the ground are a common sight here in Anamoose after Tuesday night’s storm. Another common sight? Neighbors helping each other pick up the pieces.

“Anamoose has always been a stand-together community. You can see it. It doesn’t take long. Everybody’s pitching in,” said Gordie Schmidt, lead lineman, Ottertail Power.

Schmidt and his crew from Ottertail Power were working hard Wednesday morning to restore power to the town of 250.

Many Anamoose residents thought it was just another thunderstorm.

“When we get the storms like that, that’s the way it always is, so you know? I didn’t know anything until I got up at 6:30 this morning and looked out the window. And by then, there was a lot of folks already hauling stuff to the dump run,” said Sandy and Ron Cartwright, Anamoose residents.

Straight-line winds blew through knocking trees onto front yards, porches and power lines.

“At our house here, we had a lot of damage to the trees, probably half of our shelter-belt was eliminated last night,” said Dan Melaas, Anamoose resident.

Headstones and trees took some damage at the cemetery. Stocked shelves were the only things standing at the town’s agronomy center.

“We’re kind of in the middle of nowhere and the local farmers utilize the place out there for fertilizer and whatever,” said Sheriff Trey Skager, McHenry County Sheriff’s Dept.

Sheriff Skager says Tuesday night’s damage was as bad as he’d ever seen in his 20 years serving the county.

But once the morning came, neighbors got busy in their own yards, and in others.

“That’s what small communities usually do is they come together and help each other out,” said Kip Brandt, Anamoose resident.

Brandt was one of a handful of people helping clear the park of fallen trees and proving that even a thunderstorm can’t keep a tight-knit small town down for long.

“Thanking everybody in the community for helping out and some people were driving around with water, handing it out, so that was great. It seems like everybody’s done with a project they’re helping their neighbor. Love to see that. Love to be a part of it too,” said Hunter Fletschock, Anamoose resident.

Farmers in the area said their crops were destroyed too some saying their corn, even snapped in half.

Cenex Fertilizer Plant near Anamoose

Cenex Fertilizer Plant near Anamoose

Cenex Fertilizer Plant near Anamoose

Photo Credit: Russell Gust