Anamoose man dies in one-car rollover near Kief

An Anamoose man is dead following a one-vehicle rollover one mile south of Kief in Mchenry County.
According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the driver, who was approaching the Third Avenue and Highway 53 intersection Monday night, failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway and ran off into the ditch, rolling over.
The driver was partially ejected from the Chevy Suburban and died at the scene.
He has not yet been identified, pending notification of next of kin. The accident remains under investigation.