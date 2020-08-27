Anamoose restaurant specializes in serving farm to table

Finding a restaurant that serves food grown in its own backyard can be difficult. But one woman who’s changing the way we eat.

“With rural America dying out on us faster than we can speak, it’s a sad, sad situation, I think. We kind of wanted to show that not all hope is lost,” said Julia Petrovic, owner, Farmtastic.

“We’re actually going against a trend that if you want to have a fantastic dining experience you have to go to a big city. We have experienced the opposite. People from big cities come to experience our farm to table restaurant in a small town of 250 people,” Julia said.

Farmtastic Heritage Food Hub in Anamoose features meals and desserts made from organic ingredients, all within a 90-mile radius of town.

Petrovic makes all of the farm-fresh food with a little help from her daughters.

Many of the ethnic dishes pay homage to her Russian roots and her husband’s Czech heritage.

“We serve vareniki, and pelmeni and knedliky. Those are specialties that I encourage my customers to pronounce when they see it on the menu,” said Julia.

Julia says her love for farm to table food stems from growing up in the Soviet Union.

After having leftovers from their booth at the farmers’s market, she took others’ advice and opened a restaurant.

She says all of the customers have become friends, but the relationships they’ve made seem closer to family.

“Every time I would serve out a plate and see people’s reaction, it just melts my heart,” Julia said.

“It’s really nice when you like bring it out and everyone’s like, ‘Wow!’ And you’re like, ‘Thank you!'” said Milana Petrovic, daughter.

Plus, the family dynamic helps with the many recipes made with love.

“My favorite thing would be the cheesecake brownies. They’re pretty much two-parts and Mimi makes one part, she makes the cheesecake part and I make the brownie part and it’s sort of like a joint effort. So, it’s always fun and we’ve made it so much we’ve memorize the recipe!” said Leona Petrovic, daughter.

What Petrovic says she’s most thankful for, is the customers who continue to support her.

“Not only have been accepted, but been embraced and your idea of a business has been embraced and loved by so many amazing customers. It just makes me feel so humbled,” Julia said.

Since the Petrovics grow many of the fruits and vegetables used, they have to split their time between the farm and the restaurant. Because of that, Farmtastic Heritage Food Hub is open just three days each week: Wednesday through Friday. Click here for hours and contact information.

Like many small businesses across the country, Petrovic says the impacts of the pandemic affected her business, too.

The restaurant took a big hit having to shut down in the spring, which is usually the busiest time.

She said it’s already hard to be successful owning a mom-and-pop store in a rural town.

Another challenge she’s facing is finding new ways eliminate waste.

“Growing up in the Soviet Union, I personally don’t like waste. I think the food shouldn’t be wasted, so I’m trying to be creative and see what else I can do. What else can be frozen to be used later? What can be fermented?”Julia said.

Any vegetables she does throw out, go to their chickens.