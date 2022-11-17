DICKINSON, N.D. (KXNET) — Two organizations have teamed up to make sure everyone has a warm turkey dinner this Thanksgiving.

Country house in Dickinson has now paired with Angel 37 for the third time to provide meals to over 300 people.

On Monday, November 21 from 5-7 p.m. Mountain Time, they will be serving a full Thanksgiving dinner that is open to the public.

There is no catch, and they are providing everything with no donation required, although they are appreciated.

“Last year we fed over 200, this year we were thinking it would be more because we have Evergreen involved this year. Evergreen and Country House will be hosting, so, both leadership teams will get together. So, we’ll have double the people, double the volunteers so we’re hoping to have a larger crowd,” said Country House Memory Care Director, Amanda Wilson.

In December, Country House will also have a drive-thru Christmas light show.

We will keep you updated on the light show as more information comes out.