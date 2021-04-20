Angel’s Wish TNR in Watford City looking for used trailer to house cats

A Watford City non-profit has found itself in an unfortunate situation and is now looking at the community for help.

Angel’s Wish Trap, Neuter, and Rescue was created just over a year ago to help with the overpopulation of cats.

The founder of the non-profit tells us one of their only two mobile shelters used to house the cats has begun leaking, causing damage to the trailer.

While they say they’ve continued to patch the roof, the need for a new trailer remains.

The only dilemma is that it’s just a little too far out of their budget to afford one on their own.

“Barbara puts a lot of her money into it, I put a lot of my money into it and donations are all that keeps us going and if we didn’t have people donating then we’d have to shut it down,” Ardith Favorite said.

Favorite says if you or someone you know have a trailer you would be willing to donate, click here to reach out to them directly.