BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Authorities are working to identify a body that turned up in Lake Sakakawea on Saturday.

According to reports, an angler found the body along the eastern shoreline about 3 miles south of Four Bears Bridge. The state medical examiner’s office in Bismarck is working to identify the body.

Authorities have been searching for 64-year-old Charles Bearstail of New Town since April 27. He enjoys hiking, camping, and kayaking. His truck was found at Four Bears Park Point the day he was reported missing. Investigators believe he might have ventured out onto the lake.