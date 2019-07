A charge of animal cruelty has been dropped against a man who admitted to shooting his dog after he says it bit his son.

32-year-old Scott Hamilton appeared in court Monday.

During the preliminary hearing, Hamilton pled not guilty to a felony charge of reckless endangerment and a misdemeanor charge of firing a gun in city limits.

Hamilton’s trial for those two charges is set for October 8th.

But again, the charge for shooting his dog has been dismissed.