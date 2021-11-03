Animal rescuers speak on the impact of pet neglect

Any animal abuse, here in the state of North Dakota, is against the Century Code but has that been enough to protect pets?

Animal lovers all over the state are worried about the rising number of abused and neglected pets. There have been several incidents where people adopt pets and can’t take care of them. Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue takes in about 1500 animals a year from Bismarck, Mandan, Lincoln, and surrounding areas.

“Everybody is trying to find balance but we want people to recognize when and what is appropriate when it comes to adopting or rescuing an animal,” says Terri Woo from Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue.

North Dakota is one of the lowest ranked states for Animal Protection Laws. Rescue organizations have saved animals abandoned by owners all over the city.

“If you’re somebody who has specific needs in their life and you’re looking for emotional support, or if you have mental health needs, we encourage people to think about the things that affect their day to day living,” says Woo.

If a person has a chaotic work schedule or unhealthy relationship, their pet will be affected. So, it’s very important to make sure they can properly care for a pet before deciding to get one. One common issue is when animal lovers take on the responsibilities of too many pets. Woo says that when this happens, upkeep becomes too expensive and then these pets eventually become uncared for.

“You know they get into these situations where these cats are multiplying and its hard to upkeep the cleanliness of the home,” explains Woo. “There’s limits on the number of pets you can have on your property and how you provide care.”

Woo has rescued animals that have been emotionally and physically abused. She holds the owners responsible.

“When you come into these environments where the home or the residence may not be as clean as to our liking or there are mountains of garbage piled up everywhere and you see feces everywhere, you wish you could do more,” says Woo.

According to Bismarck Animal control, there were seven cases of abuse, abandonment, or neglect in 2020.

Making sure pets are spayed and neutered, and have their proper shots are a few solutions but that will not fix the whole problem.

“We understand people love and care for pets and we appreciate it,” says Woo.

For more about Bismarck animal laws, visit here.