MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A long-standing pedestrian bridge is one step closer to being what it once was.

The Anne Street Bridge in Minot was built more than 100 years ago, and after a 2019 study done by city engineering, it was closed for safety reasons.

BNSF took part in deciding that the bridge couldn’t be replaced and a new one would have to be built.

The project will cost around $5.4 million.

“What the council approved in the Capital Improvement Plan was half the cost coming from sales tax and the other half special assessed to benefitting property owners,” said City Engineer Lance Meyer. “We haven’t created any kind of districts yet to do any kind of special assessments. It was just a potential funding source. So it’s a big project cost and we’ll likely have more discussions about it here in the coming years.”

Since the bridge rehabilitation project is in the Capital Improvement Plan, Meyer says staff will start working to develop the project.