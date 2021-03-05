Annual Alzheimer’s Association report reveals the disease’s burden is growing at a staggering rate

One of the biggest takeaways from the Alzheimer’s Association’s 2021 report is that it’s becoming more and more common.

Someone is diagnosed every 62 seconds in North Dakota, according to the annual Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report. 15,000 people are living with it right now, and it’s the third leading cause of death in the Peace Garden State.

Chief Strategy Officer Mollie O’Brien with the North Dakota & Minnesota Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association says while improvements were being made with other diseases in the past 20 years, like heart disease, deaths from Alzheimer’s have gone up 145%.

“One of the reasons that we see such a high number is we have, you know, a steadily increasing senior population,” O’Brien added.

“…And I think something really important to call out is, because it’s so prevalent, there can be a perception that this is just a normal part of the aging process. Dementia is not a normal part of the aging process, it’s a brain disease.”

The report adds, the number of people who will be diagnosed with Alzheimer’s is expected to increase by 7% over the next five years.

