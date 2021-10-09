Annual Autumn Artistry Show returns to Bismarck

About 80 artists throughout the region are capturing the attention of Bismarck art lovers.

The 77th Annual Autumn Artistry Show returned to the Bismarck Art & Galleries Association building this week.

Artists showed off homemade works, including one quilt with a unique hand-painted design.

Oil paintings, abstract artwork and glass pieces of art are also found inside the art gallery. Artists from all over have entered their art work to be judged by the public.

“Some of the more unique pieces that we don’t see a lot are the glass pieces by Jackie Trivets from Jamestown. She has entered four pieces in the show, and they’re just beautiful glassworks,” Assistant Administrator of Bismarck Art & Gallery Association Jan Webb said.

The art show is free and open to the public Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 1 p.m. to 3. p.m. The exhibit will be on display until Oct. 29.