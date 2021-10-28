Annual Boo at the Zoo returns to Minot on Saturday

If you’re looking for a unique place to take your kids trick or treating, this is it!

Roosevelt Park Zoo in Minot is hosting its annual Boo at the Zoo event. There will be 26 vendor booths, operated by community partners, and all of them will have candy.

One zoo official says she’s excited to bring this event to the community and to include the animals once again.

In the past, around 3,000 people came through these doors.

“If the weather holds out, it’s gonna be a really gorgeous day to see the zoo as well,” said Jennifer Kleen, the Executive Director of Greater Minot Zoological Society. “It’s really important to us to have those days sprinkled that really make the zoo for families.”

Boo at the Zoo will be held this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tickets are $2 for members and $3 for everyone else.