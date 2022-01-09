Annual book talk series returns to Bismarck State College Library

The Bismarck State College Library’s annual book talk series returned for its first discussion of the new year.

Every year the library organizes a book club for anyone in the community who wants to join.

The year, the club’s discussion focuses on exploring the topic “journey.”

The group, made up of about a dozen members, is reading three different novels centered on that theme: The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry, Wandering in Strange Lands and Nomadland.

The readers will take about a month to finish each novel before meeting to discuss it with the group and moving on to the next.

“Reading is kind of a private matter. You can choose any book you want and yet there’s a part of it that is really a pleasure to get together and hear what other people have to say about it,” Discussion Leader Brian Palecek said.

The next meeting will be held 1 p.m. Feb. 6 inside the college’s library to discuss Wandering in Strange Lands.

The book talk series is free and open to the public to attend.