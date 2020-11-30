Annual Christmas tree lighting goes virtual due to COVID-19

Recovery Reinvented event in the Fargo Civic Center with Governor Doug Burgum & First Lady Kathryn Helgaas Burgum

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Plans to light North Dakota’s state Christmas tree have been altered this year to accommodate the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Doug Burgum and his wife, Kathryn Burgum, plan to light the tree virtually on Tuesday evening with a livestream on Facebook. The governor’s office says this year’s Christmas tree theme is “creating connections,” a reminder to stay socially connected this holiday season through a video chat, phone call or staying physically distanced. State health officials on Sunday reported a total of 725 positive tests in the last day. Five more people died, increasing the total number of deaths in North Dakota to 920.

