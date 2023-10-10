BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Bismarck Arts and Gallery Association’s fall art show has been around for nearly 80 years, and beginning on Tuesday, it’s back for the capital city’s enjoyment.

And with over 200 entries in 2023, this year’s exhibit is shaping up to be one of the group’s largest ever.

Organizers say they actually ran out of space in the BAGA building’s gallery, and as a result, you can see some of the paintings hanging in the hallway by the entrance. In the event that one catches your eye, there is a strong chance you may be able to take it home with you — all pieces at the exhibit are on sale.

The opening reception was held on October 10, with awards being given out by jurist Walter Piehl, a retired art professor from Minot State.

Executive Director Lynae Hanson, meanwhile, states that the art is better in person and that cameras simply cannot do it justice.

“There’s so many pieces in this show that we aren’t going to be able to show them all individually,” said Hanson. “So, I think that tonight, people should come to the reception if they want to meet some of the artists or just participate in the excitement of the evening, but if you prefer to come and really just spend some time and enjoying each piece then you should come sometime this month.”

The fall display will be hanging from October 10 until November 2. For more information on the Bismarck Art and Gallery Association, visit their website here.