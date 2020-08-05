Annual Fill the Bus school supply drive in Minot aims to help students in need

A fundraiser that’s lasted more than 25 years is back.



The Sunrise Rotary Club of Minot is hosting its annual ‘Fill the Bus’ school supply drive all day Wednesday, August 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Town and County Credit Union.

One of the most-needed items needed is backpacks.



Sanitizing wipes, binders, pens, kleenex and accordion folders are among other items the group hopes to collect.



Last year, more than 200 children were registered with the Salvation Army to be on the receiving end of those donated items.

“Doctor Vollmer said it the best, together we can get things done better,” said Brett Fiddler, President of the Sunrise Rotary Club of Minot. “Without the community’s support and without people donating to this, it would be a huge bust and we’ve had a lot of success throughout the years and it’s all because of the community’s support.”

Families can still register at the Minot Salvation Army and for donors that are unable to get to Town and Country Credit Union for Wednesday’s event, there are dozens of businesses in the area that are serving as drop-off locations.

Those include:

Ackerman Estvold, Dakota Dental, Town and Country, Scheels Minot, Enbridge, Premier Chiropractic, Creedence Energy Services, Muus Lumber, Aspire Credit Union, Brady Martz, City of Minot, Blue Rider, Roosevelt Park Zoo, Signal Realtors, First International Bank and Trust,

Brendan Dick @ Raymond James, ND Guaranty and Title, Brokers 12, Dakota Kids Dentistry, City Hall and Public Works, Westlies, Edward Jones Cameron Stone, and the Market on 4th.