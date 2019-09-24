Annual flu shot may help save your life

Flu season is here and one woman, who lost her daughter to the deadly bug, is encouraging you to get vaccinated.

Angie Wehrkamp lost her two-year-old daughter, Gianna, to influenza in 2015. She says Gianna had not yet received her flu shot that year and, in less than two days, with little warning, influenza took her life.

Which is why Wehrkamp says she joined state officials and health experts at the state capitol to remind all citizens to get vaccinated.

Wehrkamp says the best way to prevent the flu is to get vaccinated before it’s too late.

“I guess ignorantly thinking that she is only at daycare and at home, what is the likelihood that she will get the flu? That is one of the biggest regrets of my life, of not giving her that flu shot,” said Wehrkamp.

This year, there have been seven influenza cases reported in the state.

You can get vaccinated anytime this Fall, but experts say the best time is at the end of October.