Annual Maddock hay bale decorating contest returns

In celebration of the Maddock Rural Renaissance Festival, the annual hay bale decorating contest has returned.

This year’s festival runs from Sept. 17-19 and includes hayrides, a pancake breakfast, pumpkin painting, horse rides and much more.

One activity that draws a lot of attention is the cleverly decorated hay bales placed around town. The person(s) who decorated the most-liked bale will win first place and receive $150. The second-liked bale will win $100 and third place $50.

To vote, head over to the Maddock Rural Renaissance Festival Facebook page and like the photo of your favorite bale.

