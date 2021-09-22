Annual Meeting of the North Dakota petroleum council begins in Watford City

(Watford City, ND) -Oil and gas industry leaders as well as lawmakers are converging upon the Rough Riders Center in Watford City this morning to take part in the North Dakota Petroleum Council’s Annual Meeting

Yesterday guests spent time checking in to their hotels and networking before the panels and speeches by industry leaders begin at 9:30 a.m. this morning.

Industry professionals will be in attendance to discuss and hold panels on the current trends in oil and gas. Ron Ness, the President of the North Dakota Petroleum Council says that Watford City is the natural choice to hold this year’s meeting, on account of it being one of the fastest growing counties in America along with being one of it’s largest oil producers.

“This is the epicenter of the Bakken with unbelievable facilities,” says Ness. “It’s an outstanding place with great hotels and restaurants. For the oil and gas industry, this is where we need to be every once in a while. We need to appreciate the folks in the community and all of our workers here.”

One of the guests for the annual meeting will be former U.S. Secretary of the Interior, Ryan Zinke.

“He was part of making American energy dominant. He’s going to be talking about what our country needs to do and where we need to be,” says Ness on Zinke.

Among other talking points, Zinke will be discussing the current state of Washington D.C. policies and their effects on the oil industry and energy prices.

Another guest featured at the meeting will be North Dakota Governor, Doug Burgum who will be giving a speech on reinvigorating the state’s energy economy and finding workers. Chairman of the MHA Nation Mark Fox will be speaking on the natural resources and how they can be used to reinvest into the people.

For a full list of all the events and discussion topics through September 23rd, you can find that information here. KX News is there to report from the meeting as it unfolds.