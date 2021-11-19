Annual Minot police ‘Stuff A Squad’ toy drive set for November 28

It’s that time of year again in Minot to stuff police squad cars full of toys for area families in need.
The “Stuff A Squad” Toy Drive will be held Sunday, November 28, from noon to 4:00 p.m. at Walmart on South Brodway.
Sponsored by the Minot Police Department and the North Dakota Fraternal Order of Police Souris Valley Regional Lodge #7, people are invited to purchase and donate new, unwrapped toys to local law enforcement officers who will use them to stuff a squad car.
The donations are then divided among The Salvation Army and Community Action Partnership – Minot Region.
Those organizations will invite qualifying area families to select items so children have presents for the holidays.
“We hope to top last year’s generous donations, which packed six patrol vehicles full of toys for our region’s deserving families,” a news release for the event noted.
This is the 5th annual Stuff A Squad event in Minot.