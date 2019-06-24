Annual picnic celebrates friendship and history

Over 100 years ago, a tradition began to bring neighbors together for a picnic, in hopes of starting a new town.

Although the settlement didn’t last, the picnic has held strong and they’ve never skipped a year.

Here’s a look into the history of the Hiddenwood Annual Picnic.

It all started with two homesteaders: William Wright and Esten Williams.

“They started a little retail store on these grounds, here. And so they thought, to get business to their store, they would start an annual picnic. So, in 1903 after their store was open, they invited people to the picnic,” says Doug Wurtz, Hiddenwood Annual Picnic Association Former VP.

Each building in this area has a rich history that won’t be forgotten. The stories are being passed down from generation to generation.

One of those buildings is the replica sod house, built in the ’70s.

“It looks really old on the inside too because back then, in like the 1800 – 1900s they built houses out of sod,” says Johnny McGrath, Hiddenwood Picnic Returnee.

It’s a glance into the past that is still standing strong.

“I like to play with my friends, like, playing family and stuff in it, because it’s like a real house, and like the yard is the backyard,” says McGrath.

The most notable building in the area is the tall, white building overlooking Hiddenwood Lake.

“The Hiddenwood Presbyterian church, which is the church that sits here on the grounds, was built in 1906, just about a mile and a half down the road here,” says Wurtz.

The church was later moved to Roseglen, but eventually came to rest at the picnic grounds.

“I like it because it just teaches you about the history of North Dakota,” says McGrath.

Along with food, the neighbors celebrate with music and traditional games for the kids– and the kids-at-heart.

“This tradition here that even as we grow up and leave, people come back for the Hiddenwood Picnic,” says Wurtz.

A 117 year celebration of friendship and history.

Despite the name, the picnic grounds are easy to find.

They’re about eight miles south of Makoti on County Highway Nine.