BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The 34th annual Turkey Trot was held Thursday morning starting on Arbor Ave, and many people turned out in their best outfits to participate in the run.

“We have about 1,900 people registered this year. Weather is great, it’s a little cold, but it’s great. We have about 1,200 people running the timed races and the rest are doing the family fun walk. Everyone is excited and happy to be here,” said Pam Thompson, the developmental director of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

The yearly event is a fundraiser for the Cystic Fibrosis Association. The run’s funds go to helping those in need.

“This is our biggest fundraiser of the year and it helps us be able to provide medication assistance, mileage assistance, and scholarships for those with CF,” Thompson said.

Some families made the turkey trot an annual tradition, getting the whole family involved.

“This is my fifth year doing the Turkey Trot. And we got involved with the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation because a dear person in our lives lost their life to cystic fibrosis in 2019. So we were involved before that and we’ve been sticking it out every year since then,” said runner Whitney Brothers.

Organizers would like to thank all of those who came out and participated in the event. They say it was a success and look forward to next year.

Organizers say their goal is to raise about $70,000 for cystic fibrosis.

Those who won the races should expect to receive their medals in the coming week.