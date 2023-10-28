BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — This week’s blizzard may have subsided, but the chilly temperatures and snow did not stop the animals from being out and about at the Dakota Zoo this afternoon — or the large number of trick-or-treaters who gathered there on Saturday for their annual Zoo Boo event.



Zoo Boo is a fundraiser that is held to help with costs and care of the animals during the winter months. During the event, attendees can not only look at the zoo’s many animals on display, but also enjoy some trick or treating along the way.



“We had about 500 in the first hour,” states zoo volunteer Dana Hager. “With the weather and the snow, my goal was to get a thousand people today, and it’s looking like we are going to hit our goal. We are just grateful for everybody who dressed up and came out to support the zoo today.



Up next for zoo is the Brawny Bison Camp Animal Ed-Ventures on November 14th. For more events at the zoo, visit their website here.