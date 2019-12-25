Anonymous gift makes woman smile on Christmas

Not everyone opened gifts today — there were some that were just giving them and for one Minot woman, it couldn’t have came at a better time.

After leaving church one night, Marie Cutaiar said she got a knock at the door. She was surprised to find a woman and her daughter handing out flower arrangements. The people said that Cutaiar’s house spoke to them and they decided to spread a little Christmas cheer. Cutaiar said it meant the world to her to know there are kind people in the world.

“Just to know that somebody that you don’t even know will just randomly bring you a gift. Especially to your house. It’s like you hear of it out in the community, but to specifically bring it to my house that was huge. It touched my heart,” she said.

Cutaiar said if the kind strangers are watching, thank you.