Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Another coronavirus case in ND; state total is now 20

The North Dakota Department of Health has added a 20th case of coronavirus to its list this morning.

According to an update on its website, the department indicates the new case is in Morton County, raising to five the number of positive cases in that county.

Burleigh County has 11 cases, Ward County has three and Cass County has one.

According to health department data, the total number of COVID-19 cases in North Dakota are split at 10 each between men and women.

A total of 820 people have been tested to date.

