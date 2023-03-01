BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Another thick layer of snow has blanketed much of North Dakota once again.

This week, the NDDOT closed I-94 from Bismarck to Fargo, with the stretch from Bismarck to Jamestown listed as no travel advised.

The good news is, the snow has now let up, and Bismarck city workers have cleared all of the emergency snow routes. Bismarck public works crew leader Chad Schiermeister says most neighbors can expect to see a plow come by before Thursday afternoon.

The not-so-great news is that it was back to the familiar routine for people spending time with shovels and snowblowers. One neighbor KX News visited with says he just got his snowblower back from the shop before last night’s snow.

“It sure saves on my back,” stated Mike Fischer, “because the last storm, I had to shovel that out by hand with my wife. And I could feel it there.”

“We’re going to continue on priority two and three areas,” explained Schiermesiter. “There’s a chance it could happen before midnight tonight. Then, we’ll move into residential areas, and start plowing them out.”

City workers are reminding neighbors not to shovel or blow snow back into the street.

They’re also asking neighbors to shovel off their sidewalks and around their mailboxes.