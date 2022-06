HALLIDAY, N.D. (KXNET) — A mountain lion was possibly spotted in Halliday Friday, the second mountain lion spotted in our coverage area in a day.

The mountain lion was seen on Main Street heading north, according to a Facebook post from the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office from about 30 minutes ago as of publishing time.

Police say if you see the mountain lion, call 911 immediately.

A mountain lion was also spotted in Bismarck on Thursday and Friday.