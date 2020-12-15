Another report of gunfire in Bismarck, no injuries reported

Bismarck Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 200 block of East Arbor around 1:45 a,m, today.

Police believe the gunfire was targeted.

They also believe no one was injured in the incident.

Authorities say they are following up on leads and have no additional information to report at this time.

There have been a handful of recent incidents involving gunshots being fired in the Bismarck area.

Just this past Sunday, police responded to a report of shots fired in the Lowe’s parking lot around 2:15 p.m. In that instance, a good Samaritan shot at the truck tires of an alleged shoplifter in an attempt to stop the person.

And on December 2, a man reported being shot at from a moving vehicle. Two people have since been arrested in connection with that shooting.