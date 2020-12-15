Another report of gunfire in Bismarck, no injuries reported

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night (Credit: Getty Images)

Bismarck Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 200 block of East Arbor around 1:45 a,m, today.

Police believe the gunfire was targeted.

They also believe no one was injured in the incident.

Authorities say they are following up on leads and have no additional information to report at this time.

There have been a handful of recent incidents involving gunshots being fired in the Bismarck area.

Just this past Sunday, police responded to a report of shots fired in the Lowe’s parking lot around 2:15 p.m. In that instance, a good Samaritan shot at the truck tires of an alleged shoplifter in an attempt to stop the person.

And on December 2, a man reported being shot at from a moving vehicle. Two people have since been arrested in connection with that shooting.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/15

Tuesday's Forecast: A bigger warm-up on the way

Class A Basketball

Class B Basketball

Expert on Mask Use

Tip 411

Ice rink delay

Virtual Santa Meet with Scheels

1 Problems of policing

KX Convo: Bob Wefald

UPS Delivery

Santa's Mailbox

White Lights

Tax Refunds

Sanford Vaccines

Oil, Gas Production

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/14

Vaccines arrive to health care providers as U.S. surpasses 300,000 COVID-19 deaths

After the Whistle: Gymnastics

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories