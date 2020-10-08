Another round of ‘Mini Match’ funds are available to Mandan businesses affected by COVID-19

A third round of matching funds to help Mandan businesses affected by COVID-19 is open through November 30.
The “Mandan Strong Business Mini Match” fund provides up to $3,000 per business, but there are some qualifications.
The program requires a 1:2 match from the business — in other words, at least one-third of the project cost must be borne by the applicant. So, to receive the maximum $3,000, the business needs to commit to an investment of $1,500 toward a qualifying $4,500 project. Example of eligible projects include:
- E-commerce websites or social media channels tied to e-commerce
- Adding technology or digital programs to broaden or otherwise enhance customer service and product delivery options
- Creation of outdoor seating spaces
- The addition of new products or services to attract more customers or generate more repeat business.
About $50,000 remains available in the Mandan Growth Fund for the program, which ends at the close of 2020.
Program details and the application are available at www.cityofmandan.com/minimatch.