Another round of ‘Mini Match’ funds are available to Mandan businesses affected by COVID-19

A third round of matching funds to help Mandan businesses affected by COVID-19 is open through November 30.

The “Mandan Strong Business Mini Match” fund provides up to $3,000 per business, but there are some qualifications.

The program requires a 1:2 match from the business — in other words, at least one-third of the project cost must be borne by the applicant. So, to receive the maximum $3,000, the business needs to commit to an investment of $1,500 toward a qualifying $4,500 project. Example of eligible projects include:

E-commerce websites or social media channels tied to e-commerce

Adding technology or digital programs to broaden or otherwise enhance customer service and product delivery options

Creation of outdoor seating spaces

The addition of new products or services to attract more customers or generate more repeat business.

About $50,000 remains available in the Mandan Growth Fund for the program, which ends at the close of 2020.

Program details and the application are available at www.cityofmandan.com/minimatch.