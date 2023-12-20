BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — State lawmakers are once again talking about redistricting that has to happen in the state.

This is happening after members of the Turtle Mountain Tribe took them to court, saying the new districting map dilutes their voting strength and violates civil rights law.

District Judge Peter Welte agrees, and he’s requiring the committee to come up with a new plan by December 22.

Chairman Sorvaag says that’s not possible.

“I think there’s a little frustration with the whole process because we felt like we did a fair job and followed the Voting Rights Act,” shared Senator Sorvaag. “Obviously the judge has decided different, and it’s just difficult, we have processes, this is a veteran committee, we’ve been around, and we’re used to going on that, and it’s really a struggle because the court is a separate parallel path of this committee, and what that really affects is the timelines.”

Sorvaag and the council have come up with alternative maps that they believe follow the wishes of the judge, but they still need the ok from the rest of the legislature.

He says it’s likely that they’ll have a special session to get that approval early next year.