MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — There’s a shortage of firefighters across the nation, and it’s no different here in North Dakota.

“Pretty much all our major cities have openings,” said Workforce Center Manager of Job Service North Dakota, Susan Ogurek. “so people can apply for a firefighting position. So that included Minot, Devil’s Lake, Grand Forks, Fargo, and Williston.”

The Minot Fire Department is currently accepting applications for the firefighter role. In order to apply, applicants must have a high school diploma or GED. A current firefighter says that applicants should also possess certain qualities that will push them to become great members of the team.

“I think the biggest piece would be a self-driven individual because you have to,” said Firefighter and EMT with the Minot Fire Department, Caleb Harris. “At two in the morning, wake yourself up, respond to the tones, and then who’s going to keep making sure you do it the right way every time? Integrity, compassion, and being driven.”

Firefighters can respond to anything from fires to medical calls — even a cat stuck in a tree. And Harris says the department trains everyone to be able to respond to anything that comes at them.

“We’re training, teaching, from the top down,” he continued. “The investment into each other is our biggest bond — and it’s our biggest asset out in the field, that we have each other’s backs. And you see that from day one. I mean no fire experience over here, and they trained me up to be confident when there’s a storm. You can be calm, and bring that calm to them.”

And while fire departments on TV often relax and hang out, Harris says it isn’t always like that.

“We go back and we’re still on duty,” he stated. “We have to clean up all the things we just used on a call, clean up the truck get it ready for the next call, and then the next thing, and the next thing — so pace is probably the biggest misunderstanding.”

As for why he decided to become a firefighter, Harris says he just wanted to be able to serve the community and make a difference.

“I went from teaching, so I’m serving the public in the classroom and I loved that,” Harris stated. “And then I found out that firefighters could do that too on top of being trained, and have a brotherhood, and be ready to go and answer the call. whether that’s any kind of emergency. So at the end of the day, it was how can I make an impact and still be there for my family.”

Firefighters aren’t the only ones in demand for emergency services. According to Ogurek, the healthcare industry in North Dakota is also in need of employees.