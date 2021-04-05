Anti-mask demonstration at the Capitol draws about 100

About 100 people turned out at the state Capitol Monday to protest mask mandates.

The group held signs supporting House Bill 1323, which would prevent state or local government from requiring people to wear masks in public. This comes in the aftermath of North Dakota’s mask mandate that lasted from mid-November last year to this January.

Health Freedom North Dakota representative Tara Dukart says she hopes the protest encourages senators to vote for the bill.

“We are in full support of HB 1323 as written. We want to really protect our kids in schools. We believe that health is a right and a responsibility for individuals to make medical decisions for what’s best for them as an individual,” Dukart said.

The bill narrowly passed the House by a vote of 50 to 44, but got a “do not pass” recommendation in a senate committee last week. It will likely get a vote in the Senate this week or next.